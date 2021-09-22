500,000 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Bought by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the first quarter worth about $10,210,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,802,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,240,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $6,081,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $5,749,000.

SVFA stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 2,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,480. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

