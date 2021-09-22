$490.40 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report $490.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $491.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $489.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $455.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.05 million.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 335.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 318,200 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 65.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,437,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 567,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 1,226.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 221,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.07. 141,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,368. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

