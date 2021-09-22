$490.40 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report $490.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $491.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $489.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $455.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.05 million.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 335.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 318,200 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 65.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,437,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 567,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 1,226.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 221,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.07. 141,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,368. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.