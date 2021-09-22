4,014 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 339.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Several brokerages have commented on WEX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

WEX traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.43. 7,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,410. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

