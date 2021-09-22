$4.67 Million in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report $4.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the highest is $6.00 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $3.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $23.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.80 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 138.73% and a negative net margin of 554.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of VYNE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. 620,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,234. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $56,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.