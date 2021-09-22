$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.62 billion. The Gap reported sales of $3.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year sales of $17.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.75 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.16 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Gap.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,485. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. 8,061,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,820,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Gap has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Gap (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.