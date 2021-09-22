$338.18 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to post sales of $338.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $343.00 million. Verso reported sales of $306.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.23 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Verso by 41.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Verso by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Verso by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 108,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Verso by 10.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verso in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. Verso has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

