2,808 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,981,000 after buying an additional 1,697,540 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,072,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,199,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after buying an additional 283,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,306,000 after buying an additional 150,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,192,000 after buying an additional 135,856 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG stock opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.48. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several research firms have commented on SLG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.