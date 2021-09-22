250,000 Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth $3,418,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGPI opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

