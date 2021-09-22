2,409,220 Shares in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Bought by RiverVest Venture Management LLC

RiverVest Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,409,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,478,000. Reneo Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 4.4% of RiverVest Venture Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RiverVest Venture Management LLC owned 9.92% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPHM. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $44,662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,570. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.47. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Flesher bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bali Muralidhar bought 111,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $949,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 127,236 shares of company stock worth $1,069,581.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

