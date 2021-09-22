$24.16 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report sales of $24.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.71 million to $26.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $158.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $161.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIGL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.76. 16,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,167. The firm has a market cap of $642.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.20 and a beta of 1.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.