$24.09 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Sep 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce $24.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.72 million and the highest is $25.00 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $105.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $108.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $107.13 million, with estimates ranging from $103.68 million to $110.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 162,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,948. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.39 million, a P/E ratio of -97.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

