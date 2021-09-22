2,113 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37.

