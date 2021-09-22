$2.82 EPS Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 457,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,479,000 after buying an additional 213,899 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after buying an additional 170,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,833,000 after buying an additional 165,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 84.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 74,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIRE traded up $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $91.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,040. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

