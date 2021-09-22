$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $61.16. The company had a trading volume of 79,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,831 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,890,000 after purchasing an additional 128,859 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,010,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,116,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

