$2.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the highest is $2.67. Olympic Steel reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,921.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $22.83 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $252.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is -21.62%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

