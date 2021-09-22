$2.31 Million in Sales Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to post $2.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $9.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 million to $9.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.98 million, with estimates ranging from $16.84 million to $17.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a market cap of $72.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 2,716.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the second quarter valued at $110,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 325.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 203,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the second quarter valued at $246,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.