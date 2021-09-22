$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the highest is $2.17 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

BAH traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

