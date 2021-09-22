1World Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0957 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $764.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1World has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00055771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00131352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012671 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046031 BTC.

1World Profile

1World is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

