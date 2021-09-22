19,200 Shares in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $631.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

