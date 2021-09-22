1,881 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,881 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,041.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $329.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.62 billion, a PE ratio of -92.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.18. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $142.41 and a 12-month high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.42.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

