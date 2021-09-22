1,844,286 Shares in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Purchased by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,844,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,332,000. Valor Latitude Acquisition makes up approximately 1.5% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,988,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,934,000. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,934,000.

Shares of VLATU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,991. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

