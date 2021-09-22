$177.61 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce sales of $177.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.00 million and the highest is $177.93 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $132.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $703.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.68 million to $707.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $863.37 million, with estimates ranging from $847.57 million to $884.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.18.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,585 shares of company stock valued at $35,154,832. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $7,037,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 339.1% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,875. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.61 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.63.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

