16,950 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.18.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

