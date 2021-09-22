$148.60 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report $148.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $149.80 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $147.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $595.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $597.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $663.60 million, with estimates ranging from $649.30 million to $677.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million.

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.38. 10,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,563. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 686,986 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

