1,420 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 53.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after acquiring an additional 972,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,789. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.85 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $246.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

