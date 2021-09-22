134,703 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of Ryman Hospitality Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,020,000 after acquiring an additional 232,533 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 108,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RHP traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.91. 8,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,329. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $86.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The business had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

