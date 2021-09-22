1,053 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 170.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 160,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $54,168,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Pool by 16.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 50.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 188,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,503,000 after purchasing an additional 62,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $459.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $478.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pool Co. has a one year low of $301.81 and a one year high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

