1,000,000 Shares in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.91% of Borr Drilling as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BORR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 6,331.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 130.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 274,242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 11,474.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99,710 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 50.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 3,340.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 810,461 shares during the last quarter.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 5.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 101.80% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%.

Borr Drilling Profile

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.