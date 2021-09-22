$1.78 EPS Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will report $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Citigroup posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $66.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

