$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $925.70 million to $1.08 billion. Catalent reported sales of $845.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $142.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,439 shares of company stock worth $9,277,076. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Catalent by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Catalent by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Catalent by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.