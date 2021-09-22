$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71. United Community Banks reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 335,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,553 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 106,763.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. 6,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

