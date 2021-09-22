$0.53 EPS Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.51. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

NYSE EW opened at $118.50 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.68. The stock has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 226,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

