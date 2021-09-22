$0.41 EPS Expected for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $157.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $35.96. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $826.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

