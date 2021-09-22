$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Heartland Express reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

HTLD stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,584. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 30.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 29.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 65.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

