-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.34). Limoneira reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $39,726.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,513 shares of company stock valued at $194,396 and have sold 3,300 shares valued at $57,793. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 121.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Limoneira by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 17,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,777. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $270.40 million, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

