$0.19 EPS Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%.

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Cactus stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 271,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,513. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 2.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cactus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 153.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 109,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 19.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cactus by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 67.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,030,000 after acquiring an additional 879,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.