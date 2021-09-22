-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 209,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,866,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 348,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEX opened at $4.40 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.37.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

