$0.03 EPS Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. Tenable posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Tenable stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.56. 7,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,591. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -175.46 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,038 shares of company stock worth $8,807,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,439,000 after acquiring an additional 393,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,004,000 after acquiring an additional 406,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,241 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,415,000 after acquiring an additional 40,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 8.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,123,000 after acquiring an additional 256,761 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

