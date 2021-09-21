Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Short Interest Down 25.4% in August

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 210.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZSAN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.64.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

