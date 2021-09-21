Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 175.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $280.67 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.02.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total transaction of $625,923.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,655.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,167 shares of company stock valued at $74,264,126 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

