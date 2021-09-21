Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Lessened by Velanne Asset Management Ltd

Velanne Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,850 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 0.9% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 39,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.18. 791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,742. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.79. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

