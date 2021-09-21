ZeuxCoin Price Tops $0.0010 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $190,026.81 and $3.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00053606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00125303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044067 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

