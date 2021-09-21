Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to Buy

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

BYPLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

BYPLF remained flat at $$13.00 on Tuesday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

