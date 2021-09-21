Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Sell

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

