Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CarMax (NYSE:KMX) to Hold

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $147.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Store-expansion initiatives and high-quality product offerings are likely to boost CarMax’s prospects. The company’s omni-channel offerings to improve customer shopping experience are likely to bolster revenues. Increasing sales of used vehicles remain a bright spot for the firm. The acquisition of Edmunds will further solidify CarMax’s position in the used auto ecosystem. In fact, the firm’s target of achieving $33 billion in revenue by FY’26 augurs well for growth. However, CarMax has been bearing the brunt of high selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs, which are denting the firm’s margins. Increased investments to develop technology platforms are also increasing expenses. The company's stretched balance sheet is also a major headwind. Thus, the stock is viewed as a cautious bet right now.”

KMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

NYSE:KMX opened at $138.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $142.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in CarMax by 2.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.9% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

