Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Snap reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.77.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,787 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $2,584,895.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,775,857 shares of company stock worth $350,441,102 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Snap by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of -140.65 and a beta of 1.27.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

