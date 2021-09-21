Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.97 Million

Brokerages expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post sales of $128.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.80 million and the lowest is $127.10 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $130.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $510.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.60 million to $518.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $508.60 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $531.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.41. 2,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,684. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

