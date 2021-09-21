Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Kforce reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 76.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kforce by 3.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 154,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 16.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,981,000 after buying an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter worth $200,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. Kforce has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.