Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.25). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KZR shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,037. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.