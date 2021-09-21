Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.25). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KZR shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,037. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

