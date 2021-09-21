Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Post $0.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $73.97 on Friday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -184.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 147.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,848 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chegg by 8.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.